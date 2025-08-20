Municipality buckles after tense talks
Acting city manager agrees to relook at union demands on overtime cap and scarce skills allowance
Despite the National Treasury’s warning that grants could be cut, Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Ted Pillay bowed to union pressure on Wednesday and indicated he would explore ways to reinstate a scarce skills allowance and find a workaround on overtime labour laws.
Pillay was also forced to say he would withdraw letters of intent to suspend 13 officials who dragged the acting executive director of electricity and energy, Tholi Biyela, from his office at the Munelek building earlier in August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.