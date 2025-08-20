News

Stuurman family upset about dilapidated airport sign

Failure to heed complaints ‘disrespectful of our ancestor and our lineage’

By Guy Rogers - 20 August 2025

The Stuurman family has voiced its distress about a dilapidated sign at Gqeberha’s Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, which it says disrespects their ancestor, who was a renowned Khoi and Nguni leader in the early 1800s.

The sign, positioned on a wall outside the departures terminal, welcomes visitors to “Chief Dawid International Airport Airports Company South Africa” — but it is hard to read it properly because it is missing 11 letters...

