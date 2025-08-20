DA parliamentary chief whip George Michalakis named the MPs as Ian Cameron, Lisa Schickerling and Nicholas Gotsell.
They were returning from an oversight visit to the police training college in Philippi when they were accosted.
"Gotsell was hospitalised, but is not in a critical condition, and Cameron sustained minor injuries. Cameron was able to act quickly and in self-defence to prevent further injury to any of them. All three MPs are safe."
Cameron posted on X: "Nick is receiving treatment, Lisa has a minor head injury, and I sustained some injuries, including a few stitches and dental damage, but nothing life-threatening. This was a serious and deliberate attack, and it underscores the risks faced during oversight work. But incidents like this will not deter us.
"We remain determined to carry out our responsibility to ensure accountability and safety. We also appreciate the support of colleagues and community members who have stood with us. Tonight I was able to sit down with my family for dinner, and for that we are eternally grateful. Dankie Jesus."
Michalakis reiterated the DA's call for policing in areas such as Philippi to receive priority attention in allocation of resources from national government.
"The incident is a portrayal of the out-of-control crime South Africans face on a daily basis and no-one is exempt from it."
"We trust law enforcement will bring the perpetrators to account, but we again call on the minister of police to urgently ensure sufficient resources are allocated to areas riddled with criminal activities to prevent such incidents and future loss of life," said Michalakis.
TimesLIVE
Two youths arrested over attempted robbery of MPs in Cape Town
Image: Ian Cameron via X
Three members of parliament were attacked in Philippi, Cape Town, on Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said Western Cape serious and violent crime detectives worked through the night to pursue leads to catch the culprits.
An 18-year-old male was apprehended on Tuesday night when he sought medical assistance at a facility in Lentegeur.
"It is believed he was shot during the attack on the three victims when one of the vehicle occupants allegedly fired a shot in response to the attack. He is under police guard in hospital," Potelwa said.
In the early hours on Wednesday, detectives arrested a second suspect. The 16-year-old was arrested in Browns Farm.
Potelwa said initial reports were that there were three male suspects.
"The investigation continues with another arrest expected. The suspects face attempted murder and attempted hijacking charges."
DA parliamentary chief whip George Michalakis named the MPs as Ian Cameron, Lisa Schickerling and Nicholas Gotsell.
They were returning from an oversight visit to the police training college in Philippi when they were accosted.
"Gotsell was hospitalised, but is not in a critical condition, and Cameron sustained minor injuries. Cameron was able to act quickly and in self-defence to prevent further injury to any of them. All three MPs are safe."
Cameron posted on X: "Nick is receiving treatment, Lisa has a minor head injury, and I sustained some injuries, including a few stitches and dental damage, but nothing life-threatening. This was a serious and deliberate attack, and it underscores the risks faced during oversight work. But incidents like this will not deter us.
"We remain determined to carry out our responsibility to ensure accountability and safety. We also appreciate the support of colleagues and community members who have stood with us. Tonight I was able to sit down with my family for dinner, and for that we are eternally grateful. Dankie Jesus."
Michalakis reiterated the DA's call for policing in areas such as Philippi to receive priority attention in allocation of resources from national government.
"The incident is a portrayal of the out-of-control crime South Africans face on a daily basis and no-one is exempt from it."
"We trust law enforcement will bring the perpetrators to account, but we again call on the minister of police to urgently ensure sufficient resources are allocated to areas riddled with criminal activities to prevent such incidents and future loss of life," said Michalakis.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News