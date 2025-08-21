Chapman High’s Peter December signs off after 36 years
After 36 years in the classroom, Sherwood resident Peter December says if he could do it all over again, he would not hesitate.
The 58-year-old educator, who spent the bulk of his career at Chapman High School, officially retired at the end of July, closing a chapter defined by dedication, perseverance and community service...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.