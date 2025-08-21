Daniel Pienaar gearing up for annual automotive showcase
Motor Mech event revved once again to include Alles-op-Wiele
Daniel Pienaar Technical High School is revving up once again to host one of the region’s biggest automotive shows — Motor Mech and Alles-op-Wiele — with music, motors and more being celebrated at the event.
The fourth Alles-op-Wiele is being presented by the Concept Crew Car Club, which has for the second year partnered with the Motor Industry Workshop Association (Miwa), an association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI)...
