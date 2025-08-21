News

From Walmer waste facility to the big stage

Gqeberha’s Magayiyana embarks on solo tour after TV win opens doors for his amaBhaca sound

By Simtembile Mgidi - 21 August 2025

When Thandikhaya “Joliza” Magayiyana stepped onto the Ushuni Womhlaba stage in 2024, he carried more than just a dream of stardom.

He carried the weight of his amaBhaca heritage, the hope of preserving a culture through song, and the quiet determination of someone who knew the odds were stacked against him...

