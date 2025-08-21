Gqeberha coding initiative has spread across Africa and Southeast Asia
The #Coding4Mandela tournament has continued to expand its reach in introducing coding and robotics concepts to eager young minds.
It has increased participation from 30 Gqeberha pupils in 2018 to more than 50,000 from across Africa and Southeast Asia in 2025...
