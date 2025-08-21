How catalytic converter firm diversified to stay in the game
Faced with the collapse of the catalytic converter market, an Eastern Cape auto components manufacturer made a bold pivot.
CRH Africa, a Korsten-based component manufacturer with a plant in Durban, diversified its business into seats, metal pressings and subcomponents for local original equipment manufacturers...
