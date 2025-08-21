News

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor’s assistant shot dead outside New Brighton home

By Herald Reporter - 21 August 2025

A Nelson Mandela Bay councillor’s assistant was shot dead in New Brighton on Thursday morning.

The woman, whose name is known to The Herald, was shot while driving out of her garage in Dubula Street...

