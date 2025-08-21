Police hunt for killers of Nelson Mandela Bay councillor’s assistant

New Brighton police have launched a manhunt for the killers of a councillor’s assistant.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the 47-year-old woman had been shot dead on Thursday morning outside a house in Dubula Street.
“Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was waiting for the owner to open the security gate to access her vehicle parked inside the premises when she was approached by unknown suspects who shot her.
“She sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.”
Gantana said New Brighton police were investigating the case.
“The motive for the shooting is not yet known,” she said.
“The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who might have information which can lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects, to come forward.”
A councillor, who did not want to be named as he feared for his safety, said: “The [woman] was shot dead today at about 8am. For now, we don’t know the motive.
“She leaves behind her husband and two children, the younger one still in primary school.”
By 9am, the police had cordoned off the area in front of the house where she was shot.
Onlookers gathered in the street and a police van was parked nearby to prevent people from disturbing the scene.
The woman’s body lay next to a boundary wall, covered by a blanket.
ANC council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka said the party was saddened by the news of the shooting of one of its ward councillor’s staff members.
“She was dedicated and committed to serving the residents of that ward.
“We are sending our heartfelt condolences to the family and close relatives.
“This crime is committed in the month when we are celebrating the role played by the women of this country in the liberation struggle.
“We are appealing to law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in apprehending those who have committed this crime,” Jikeka said.
Any person with information that could assist the police with the investigation should contact Warrant Officer Ryan van Eck on 083-469-4371.
The public can also call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, or use the MySAPS App to send information.
All information will be treated as confidential.
The Herald
The Herald
