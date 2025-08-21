A 21-year-old club rugby player was shot dead in Kariega on Wednesday night.
Police probe murder of rugby player in Kariega
Image: Elvis Ntombela
A 21-year-old club rugby player was shot dead in Kariega on Wednesday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a case of murder was under investigation.
The body of Allezahr “LangNaweek” de Bruin, who played for the Gardens Rugby Football Club as a lock, was discovered in an outbuilding on a property in Grootboom Street, Greenfields, Kariega, at about 8.25pm.
He had several gunshot wounds to his head and upper body, Beetge said.
“The motive and identities of the suspects are being investigated.”
He said the police were appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the investigating officer, detective Constable Adams on 071-475-2283 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Information can also be communicated via the MySAPS app.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
The Herald
