Security at New Brighton court ‘glaringly inadequate’
Justice minister flags safety and infrastructure failures at complex where slain prosecutor worked
A visit to the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court has exposed glaring security failures, leaving prosecutors and magistrates dangerously exposed with no CCTV cameras or basic safeguards — just weeks after a Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor was gunned down at her home.
Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi visited the court on Thursday, after New Brighton prosecutor Tracy Brown was fatally shot at her house in Young Park on July 31...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.