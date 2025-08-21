News

Security at New Brighton court ‘glaringly inadequate’

Justice minister flags safety and infrastructure failures at complex where slain prosecutor worked

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo, Nomazima Nkosi and Sinelihle Sontashe - 21 August 2025

A visit to the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court has exposed glaring security failures, leaving prosecutors and magistrates dangerously exposed with no CCTV cameras or basic safeguards — just weeks after a Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor was gunned down at her home.

Justice and  constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi visited the court on Thursday, after New Brighton prosecutor Tracy Brown was fatally shot at her house in Young Park on July 31...

