News

Service delivery protests cause chaos on Gqeberha roads

21 August 2025
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
Police have been monitoring protests from Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday morning.
UNDER WATCH: Police have been monitoring protests from Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Image: GARETH WILSON

Motorists have been advised to avoid the KwaMagxaki area after a service delivery protest saw irate residents blockade roads on Thursday morning.

This follows a separate service delivery protest on Wednesday evening which saw two trucks being burnt out along the R335. 

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said Thursday morning’s protest had started at about 5am when protesters blockaded Chelsea Road, close to the crossing at Badela Street, as well as the entrance to KwaMagxaki, burning tyres and rubble.

“The motive is allegedly due to electricity [supply] issues,” Beetge said.

“Public order police are on the scene and motorists are cautioned to use alternative routes if possible.”

He said Wednesday night’s protest had been in relation to housing issues.

“Two delivery trucks were burnt out during a protest before 6pm on the R335 (Addo road).

“The protest is about housing issues.

The Herald

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Food Influencers HIT BY CAR Mid-Vlog While INSIDE Restaurant
Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 in eastern Congo |REUTERS WARNING: ...

Most Read