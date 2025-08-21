Motorists have been advised to avoid the KwaMagxaki area after a service delivery protest saw irate residents blockade roads on Thursday morning.
This follows a separate service delivery protest on Wednesday evening which saw two trucks being burnt out along the R335.
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said Thursday morning’s protest had started at about 5am when protesters blockaded Chelsea Road, close to the crossing at Badela Street, as well as the entrance to KwaMagxaki, burning tyres and rubble.
“The motive is allegedly due to electricity [supply] issues,” Beetge said.
“Public order police are on the scene and motorists are cautioned to use alternative routes if possible.”
He said Wednesday night’s protest had been in relation to housing issues.
“Two delivery trucks were burnt out during a protest before 6pm on the R335 (Addo road).
“The protest is about housing issues.
Service delivery protests cause chaos on Gqeberha roads
General Reporter
Image: GARETH WILSON
