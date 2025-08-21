Students shut down college over sexual harassment claims
Calls for two lecturers at Iqhayiya campus to be suspended pending investigation
The student representative council of the PE College Iqhayiya campus has announced a seven-day shutdown, or until two lecturers accused of sexual harassment are suspended.
On Wednesday, students did not enter the campus as classes and tests got cancelled while staff vehicles were parked outside the Struandale campus...
