News

Students shut down college over sexual harassment claims

Calls for two lecturers at Iqhayiya campus to be suspended pending investigation

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 August 2025

The student representative council of the PE College Iqhayiya campus has announced a seven-day shutdown, or until two lecturers accused of sexual harassment are suspended.

On Wednesday, students did not enter the campus as classes and tests got cancelled while staff vehicles were parked outside the Struandale campus...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Food Influencers HIT BY CAR Mid-Vlog While INSIDE Restaurant
Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 in eastern Congo |REUTERS WARNING: ...

Most Read