WATCH | Checkers trials hi-tech shopping trolleys

By Nqobile Dludla - 21 August 2025
Checkers shoppers may soon use the 'smart' trolley, which tracks a running total and allows payment directly on the trolley, Shoprite said on Tuesday.
Image: Checkers/Handout via REUTERS

Shoppers at Checkers supermarkets could soon be cruising the aisles with “smart” trolleys that let them know how much money they are spending and include inbuilt payment terminals, the chain's owner Shoprite said.

Similar hi-tech shopping trolleys have been rolled out or piloted in other countries including Chile via Walmart, and the US and Australia through Coles, but this is the first time they are being trialled in South Africa.

The pilot comes as Shoprite's upscale Checkers chain ramps up its challenge to Woolworths for South Africa's mid-to-affluent consumers in the lucrative upmarket retail space.

The two retailers have been investing heavily in sleek store designs, cutting-edge retail technology and premium product lines.

After initial testing by office employees at a Checkers supermarket in Cape Town from mid-August, 20 of the new trolleys will be made available to customers at two of the chain's stores, Shoprite said on Wednesday, without saying how much it had invested.

Called the Xpress Trolley, the shopping cart lets shoppers scan items as they go, track a running total on a digital screen and pay directly on the trolley without needing to queue at a checkout. The screen also assists with in-store navigation.

Shoprite said the trial was part of its strategy “to become South Africa's most profitable and seamless omnichannel retailer”.

