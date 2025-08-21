Funti3r co-founder Wisani Hlangwane is turning gaming into a training ground for both new and established entrepreneurs across Africa.
Hlangwane has built a platform that connects graduate talent with corporate opportunities around the world. His work recently earned him a place on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, recognising both his impact and potential. Now he is taking that success further.
He wants to harness gaming to develop the skills that entrepreneurs, whether starting out or already established, need to thrive. The focus is on sharpening decision making, resilience, teamwork and adaptability. It marks a shift from simply matching talent to jobs, towards helping Africa’s entrepreneurs and youth create opportunities of their own.
In our conversation, we explore how this vision could change the way current and future entrepreneurs approach work, learning and building businesses. What follows is an interview with Wisani on his journey so far and where he sees the next wave of opportunity
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: From graduate talent to founder skills — A conversation with Wisani Hlangwane
