Authorities probe chair-bashing incident at Marlow high school
Marlow Agricultural High School and the Eastern Cape education department are investigating an incident at the Nxuba (formerly Cradock) school this week, in which one boy allegedly beat another over the head with a chair.
Video footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a boy walking back to his desk, apparently during an after-hours study period, and confronting a group of four boys standing next to it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.