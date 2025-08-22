Child safety awareness campaign held at northern areas school
After proving the ease with which children are lured into danger, a Booysen Park Uber driver decided to tackle the issue of child safety head-on during an awareness campaign at Triomf Primary School on Thursday.
Bartho Dick was the guest speaker and led the campaign that culminated in a march with a large group of children and staff waving placards and protesting against child kidnappings and violence against women and girls...
