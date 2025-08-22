The Hawks are aware of a social media post circulating about the alleged kidnapping of a Nelson Mandela Bay woman this week but say the family has not reached out to the authorities.
A spokesperson for the elite police unit said the kidnapping task team had been activated and appealed to the public to come forward with any information.
According to the eBlockwatch Facebook page, a 62-year-old single mother was kidnapped while driving home from work in the city on Wednesday.
The post, which has been widely circulated and contains a picture of the missing woman, said the family had received a ransom demand.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said: “The Hawks have noted the reports regarding the alleged kidnapping of a 62-year-old woman in Gqeberha on August 20.
“Though the matter was not formally reported to us by the family, the kidnapping task team was immediately activated after the incident came to light.
“The team is pursuing all possible leads, and we appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist investigators to come forward.
“All information shared will be handled with the strictest confidentiality.”
Several kidnappings have been reported in Nelson Mandela Bay over the past few months.
Two suspects appeared in court this week on charges of kidnapping and extortion.
The accused — Ayabulela Busakwe, 31, and Andile Mathumbu, 29 — remain in custody pending a formal bail application.
They were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Theresa Minnie, 73, who was abducted at about 5am on August 11 as she was leaving her home in Kariega.
Minnie was released on August 16 and found physically unharmed near the Kariega police station.
It was alleged in court that her abductors had demanded R1.1m in ransom.
In a separate incident last week, a 47-year-old Korsten businessman was released unharmed, after having been kidnapped.
Hawks seek information on alleged kidnapping of Gqeberha woman
