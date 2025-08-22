Tiger Brands is initiating a precautionary voluntary recall of its Benny beef and chicken flavoured stock cubes.
Label error prompts recall of chicken and beef stock cubes
Image: Tiger Brands
Tiger Brands is initiating a precautionary voluntary recall of its Benny beef and chicken flavoured stock cubes.
It said this is due to inaccurate nutritional labelling on the pack.
The stock cubes are manufactured by a third-party supplier.
The company said it initiated the precautionary voluntary recall after consultation with the National Consumer Commission though it has not received complaints about the impacted products.
Products forming part of the recall include the 12, 24 and 48 cube pack sizes of the two flavours with a best before date of July 31 2027 or any date before.
