Police in Kariega are investigating the disappearance of a 39-year-old man who was last seen leaving a guest house in Philpott Street, College Hill, on August 13.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Loay Khayat was spotted riding out of the premises on his white Big Boy motorbike.
He was wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants and a white helmet at the time.
Anyone with information that could help trace Khayat is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective WO Kilian, on 082-319-9200.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be shared via Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or through the MySAPS app.
“All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” Beetge said.
The Herald
Man goes missing after leaving Kariega guest house
Image: SUPPLIED
Police in Kariega are investigating the disappearance of a 39-year-old man who was last seen leaving a guest house in Philpott Street, College Hill, on August 13.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Loay Khayat was spotted riding out of the premises on his white Big Boy motorbike.
He was wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants and a white helmet at the time.
Anyone with information that could help trace Khayat is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective WO Kilian, on 082-319-9200.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be shared via Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or through the MySAPS app.
“All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” Beetge said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News