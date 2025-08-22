News

Man goes missing after leaving Kariega guest house

By Herald Reporter - 22 August 2025
Loay Khayat, 39, has been missing since August 13
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Loay Khayat, 39, has been missing since August 13
Image: SUPPLIED

Police in Kariega are investigating the disappearance of a 39-year-old man who was last seen leaving a guest house in Philpott Street, College Hill, on August 13.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Loay Khayat was spotted riding out of the premises on his white Big Boy motorbike.

He was wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants and a white helmet at the time.

Anyone with information that could help trace Khayat is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective WO Kilian, on 082-319-9200.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be shared via Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or through the MySAPS app.

“All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” Beetge said.

