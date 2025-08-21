Non-South Africans don't qualify for entire health-care package: Dhlomo

“When we look at the preamble of our constitution, it talks about South Africa belonging to all who live in it. That part is important and ought to be respected. But the conclusion from the National Health Insurance public hearings was that the country should provide emergency services to all — that is binding in terms of UN rules. Comprehensive health care is for South Africans.” he said.
Dhlomo said a streamlined approach is needed to deal with the matter because Operation Dudula’s approach of door-stopping people at public health-care facilities is not the right way.
The health department has been engaging the organisation and other stakeholders in recent weeks, he said. “These concerns can’t be ignored, but we must find another approach to handle them.”
He confirmed discussions have extended to the home affairs department with proposals to review and possibly repeal sections of key legislation such as the:
- South African fCitizenship Act;
- Refugees Act;
- Identification Act; and
- Immigration Act.
“Some of these acts are wide and encompassing. Maybe they should have limitations. It’s not possible for us to have unlimited resources to deal with what is there in the world,” Dhlomo told the committee.
