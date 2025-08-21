Police destroy another huge consignment of drugs in Gauteng

Gauteng police destroyed drugs and unregistered medicines worth more than R420m in what it described as a decisive step in cutting the supply chain that fuels organised crime and gang violence.

The destruction, in an undisclosed location, was overseen by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, who reiterated police commitment to taking drugs and illegal weapons off the streets.

“Earlier this year, in March, we destroyed drugs with a street value of R340m. Added to today's destruction, it brings the total to almost R5.3bn worth of drugs destroyed in just the past three years,” said Masemola.

The drugs included cocaine, heroin, Mandrax and unregistered pharmaceutical products. Police said the drugs were among the main drivers of addiction and the lifeblood of criminal syndicates across the country.

Masemola said gang violence in the Western Cape was one of the police service's “gravest concerns”.

He said the ongoing operation had seen more boots on the ground and intensified grassroots policing where crime is reported daily.

Since April 2025, police have arrested more than 51,000 suspects in the Western Cape, seizing 842 firearms and 9,000 dangerous weapons. In just the past two weeks, 37 alleged gang members were taken in for questioning with 10 arrested and appearing in court.

Masemola said the recent swift arrest of two suspects linked to the attack of three MPs highlighted the police's ability to act decisively and swiftly against those who threatened the safety of citizens.

“This destruction is not just symbolic, it is a powerful demonstration of our ongoing efforts to dismantle the drug trade and to safeguard the health, safety and future of our nation,” Masemola said.

TimesLIVE