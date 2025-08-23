News

Light aircraft crashes near George

By Guy Rogers - 23 August 2025
A light aircraft crashed earlier this morning south of Tembalethu, George.
CRASH LANDING: A light aircraft crashed earlier this morning south of Tembalethu, George.
Image: Supplied

Two people were injured in a light aircraft crash in the George area on Saturday morning.

Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) communications manager, Herman Pieters, said the accident happened south of the George township of Thembalethu at about 11am.

He said the GRDM emergency control centre was informed of the situation by the George Airport tower.

“The emergency centre activated the George Municipality and GRDM fire and rescue services and the police.

“The landowner where the accident occurred had contacted Emergency Medical Services (EMS) directly.

“Miraculously the pilot and passenger escaped with minor injuries.”

Pieters said the injured pair were treated on the scene by EMS and transported to the local hospital in George.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UN aid chief blames Israel's aid obstruction for famine in Gaza | REUTERS
Russia, Ukraine meeting likely not to happen anytime soon

Most Read