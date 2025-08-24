Inside Bay’s flatlining public health system
Damning report flags critical staffing, service and infrastructure problems at clinics and hospitals
Nelson Mandela Bay’s public health system is on life support, with hospitals and clinics battling staff shortages so severe that patients complain of little to no care at some facilities.
A report released by the Eastern Cape’s health portfolio committee in July revealed a dire situation of too many patients and too few healthcare workers as well as outdated equipment and poor hospital infrastructure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.