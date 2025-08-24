An electricity kiosk supplying power to a substation in ward 7 was vandalised on Saturday night, creating a massive problem for Nelson Mandela Bay which may result in extended outages in the several communities.
Acting electricity and energy executive director Tholi Biyela said the vandals had damaged and stolen critical electricity pipes, resulting in oil spilling from the kiosk.
“The damage is not on the actual substation, it’s at the kiosk that supplies it,” Biyela said.
“It’s a huge problem for the city which we are assessing as we speak.
“Many communities are affected, but we are trying to temporarily connect some communities from one of the two lines.
“At this stage I can't say when this will be resolved because it really is a problem.”
The affected areas include parts of Central, North End, Newton Park, Kensington, Perridgevale and Parsons Hill.
Ward 7 councillor Brendon Pegram sent an alert to residents informing them about the issue.
“Unfortunately, the damage to the substation as a result of the vandalism last night is extensive,” he said.
“The teams are conducting a thorough assessment to determine the full extent of the damage.
“According to the executive director, it is anticipated that the restoration of the substation to its optimal state could take several weeks.
“The department is however working on an immediate plan to temporarily restore electricity supply to the affected areas by redirecting power from various substations.
“I will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”
Vandals cause major power outage across parts of Gqeberha
Image: WERNER HILLS
