BHF launches new legal action over parliament’s handling of NHI Act
Board of Healthcare Funders takes shot at MPs over failure in their duty with the act’s public participation
The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) has launched a fresh legal bid to overturn the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, asking the Constitutional Court to declare the legislation unlawful and invalid on the grounds that parliament failed to conduct a proper public consultation process.
NHI is the ANC’s plan for universal health coverage and envisages a single, government-controlled healthcare system that will provide services free at the point of delivery to all eligible patients. The NHI Act was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2024, but is yet to be brought into effect...
