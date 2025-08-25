Eastern Cape woman tastes success on journey from cleaner to chef
While an Eastern Cape chef’s journey from cleaner to culinary queen might have come with challenges, Nonkosi ‘Nonny’ Vellem sliced her way to success through discipline, passion and a sprinkle of curiosity.
The former Dikeni (for-merly Alice) resident now calls Gauteng home and has since become renowned for serving a combination of creative and tasty dishes for banqueting as the executive sous chef at Time Square...
