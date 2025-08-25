Police seized 1,328 counterfeit items, including clothing, shoes, caps, toys, PlayStations and playing cards.
A total of 19,729 non-compliant goods, including meat products, electronic commodities, chemical disinfectants, automotive parts, safety footwear and equipment, water buckets, plastic bags and mirrors were confiscated.
The goods did not meet National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) requirements. Information gathered during the raid at Springfield China Mall led police to a warehouse in Pietermaritzburg, which was allegedly supplying large volumes of illicit goods into Durban.
“To dismantle the critical supply link, the operation was extended to Pietermaritzburg,” said Zungu.
Police seized agricultural remedies, meat products, electronics, chemical disinfectants, automotive parts, safety footwear, plastics, timber, toilet rolls and air fresheners.
“Goods worth millions were confiscated. The operation disrupted a major supply chain of illicit goods, safeguarding Durban’s economy, protecting consumers and reinforcing that no illegal network is beyond the reach of law enforcement,” said Zungu.
On the same day, the SAPS Gauteng counterfeit unit, in collaboration with the commercial branch, brand protectors and Gauteng wardens, conducted a raid at Dragon City in Johannesburg.
The operation resulted in the seizure of counterfeit clothing and consumables valued at R901,000. A total of 2,452 items were seized during the operation, which involved visiting 12 shops.
The owners of the premises were expected to be served with notices for dealing in counterfeit goods.
TimesLIVE
Fake goods worth R2.6m confiscated at KZN China mall to be destroyed
Senior reporter
Image: Metro Police
More than R2.6m worth of counterfeit clothing, gaming consoles, shoes, toys and other goods seized during a police raid at Springfield China Mall in KwaZulu-Natal will be destroyed.
Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu told TimesLIVE on Monday the fake and non-compliant goods seized at the mall in Greenwood Park last Wednesday would be held as evidence.
“The goods confiscated do not go back into circulation. They are kept as evidence for court by the SA Police Service (SAPS), and once the legal process is finished, they are destroyed under supervision, often in bulk, to protect consumers and the economy.
“These are not raids to only make arrests but are also about permanently removing counterfeit and unsafe products from the market,” he said.
Together with national, provincial and municipal enforcement units, Durban metro police raided the popular shopping hub as part of a large-scale intelligence-driven operation conducted across eThekwini municipality.
Image: Metro police
Police seized 1,328 counterfeit items, including clothing, shoes, caps, toys, PlayStations and playing cards.
A total of 19,729 non-compliant goods, including meat products, electronic commodities, chemical disinfectants, automotive parts, safety footwear and equipment, water buckets, plastic bags and mirrors were confiscated.
The goods did not meet National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) requirements. Information gathered during the raid at Springfield China Mall led police to a warehouse in Pietermaritzburg, which was allegedly supplying large volumes of illicit goods into Durban.
“To dismantle the critical supply link, the operation was extended to Pietermaritzburg,” said Zungu.
Police seized agricultural remedies, meat products, electronics, chemical disinfectants, automotive parts, safety footwear, plastics, timber, toilet rolls and air fresheners.
“Goods worth millions were confiscated. The operation disrupted a major supply chain of illicit goods, safeguarding Durban’s economy, protecting consumers and reinforcing that no illegal network is beyond the reach of law enforcement,” said Zungu.
On the same day, the SAPS Gauteng counterfeit unit, in collaboration with the commercial branch, brand protectors and Gauteng wardens, conducted a raid at Dragon City in Johannesburg.
The operation resulted in the seizure of counterfeit clothing and consumables valued at R901,000. A total of 2,452 items were seized during the operation, which involved visiting 12 shops.
The owners of the premises were expected to be served with notices for dealing in counterfeit goods.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News