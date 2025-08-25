Giving hope, healing and dignity to sexual violence victims
Citizens of the Year category winner Berenice Jacobs has spent decades empowering survivors
A Nelson Mandela Bay woman has dedicated her life to turning pain into purpose.
As director and one of the founding members of the Port Elizabeth Rape Crisis Centre Trust, Berenice Jacobs has spent more than 30 years ensuring that survivors of sexual violence are not left to suffer in silence...
