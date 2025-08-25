News

Last-minute court switch for accused in hit murder of prosecutor Tracy Brown

By Msindisi Fengu - 25 August 2025

 

To prevent possible security breaches, the court venue for the first appearance of one of the men accused of murdering prosecutor Tracy Brown was switched at the last minute...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

LIVE: Emergency OIC meeting on Gaza crisis in Jeddah
Nigeria says air force has rescued 76 kidnap victims in the north-west

Most Read