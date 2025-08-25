Lifeline for gender-based violence survivors
Women to get skills training and psychosocial support aimed at restoring independence and dignity
KwaNobuhle’s Love Life Centre became a place of renewal on Orange Day, as 70 women from the Eastern Cape — all survivors of gender-based violence — began a fresh start towards healing and self-reliance.
The women, from shelters across the Joe Gqabi, Sarah Baartman, OR Tambo and Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities, will embark on skills training in sewing and digital literacy through the Godeseng programme...
