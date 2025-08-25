News

Lifeline for gender-based violence survivors

Women to get skills training and psychosocial support aimed at restoring independence and dignity

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Sinelihle Sontashe - 25 August 2025

KwaNobuhle’s Love Life Centre became a place of renewal on Orange Day, as 70 women from the Eastern Cape — all survivors of gender-based violence — began a fresh start towards healing and self-reliance.

The women, from shelters across the Joe Gqabi, Sarah Baartman, OR Tambo and Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities, will embark on skills training in sewing and digital literacy through the Godeseng programme...

