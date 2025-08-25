Nelson Mandela Bay writing mentorship opens doors

Emerging writers in Nelson Mandela Bay are beginning to find their bylines in local and national publications, thanks to the newly launched Fine Print Mentorship Programme.
The initiative, which started earlier this year, is designed to help aspiring writers build their craft and gain professional experience across different media platforms.
During a recent midyear check-in, participants reflected on their progress — some celebrating their first-ever published work.
One participant even had an article published with a national media outlet, while another landed an internship.
Programme founder Odette Parfitt said: “We are so proud of how our mentees are developing as writers, and seeing their bylines reinforces our belief as mentors that the programme is adding real value.”
The mentorship, run by volunteer industry professionals, combines one-on-one coaching, writing tasks, webinars, and networking opportunities. It also provides access to freelance work and job postings.
One member of the programme, Nolwazi Nkwandla said the experience had boosted her confidence.
“It showed me that I can do the stuff that sounds big and scary.
“It has given me faith in my writing ability.”
Another participant, Zimkhitha Qulu, highlighted the chance to have professional portraits taken by international photographer David Dettmann.
“Getting our pictures taken was useful as we can use them on LinkedIn — as the more established writers all have professional shots,” Qulu said.
Mentors said the energy of the young writers had also been inspiring.
Mentor Cindy Preller said: “It has been a rewarding experience to get in touch with young, talented writers who want to build their craft.
“Their energy and enthusiasm also ignite the mentors’ creativity.”
The programme has already created career opportunities.
Akahlulwa Radana landed an internship at Mpuma Kapa TV.
“The programme is helpful in building a social network ... it makes it easier to find employment,” Radana said.
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay writing mentorship opens doors
Image: SUPPLIED
Emerging writers in Nelson Mandela Bay are beginning to find their bylines in local and national publications, thanks to the newly launched Fine Print Mentorship Programme.
The initiative, which started earlier this year, is designed to help aspiring writers build their craft and gain professional experience across different media platforms.
During a recent midyear check-in, participants reflected on their progress — some celebrating their first-ever published work.
One participant even had an article published with a national media outlet, while another landed an internship.
Programme founder Odette Parfitt said: “We are so proud of how our mentees are developing as writers, and seeing their bylines reinforces our belief as mentors that the programme is adding real value.”
The mentorship, run by volunteer industry professionals, combines one-on-one coaching, writing tasks, webinars, and networking opportunities. It also provides access to freelance work and job postings.
One member of the programme, Nolwazi Nkwandla said the experience had boosted her confidence.
“It showed me that I can do the stuff that sounds big and scary.
“It has given me faith in my writing ability.”
Another participant, Zimkhitha Qulu, highlighted the chance to have professional portraits taken by international photographer David Dettmann.
“Getting our pictures taken was useful as we can use them on LinkedIn — as the more established writers all have professional shots,” Qulu said.
Mentors said the energy of the young writers had also been inspiring.
Mentor Cindy Preller said: “It has been a rewarding experience to get in touch with young, talented writers who want to build their craft.
“Their energy and enthusiasm also ignite the mentors’ creativity.”
The programme has already created career opportunities.
Akahlulwa Radana landed an internship at Mpuma Kapa TV.
“The programme is helpful in building a social network ... it makes it easier to find employment,” Radana said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News