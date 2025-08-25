NMU lecturer launches Khoisan history book
After three years of research, interviews and writing about the history and heritage of SA’s first nation, author Prof Magda Minguzzi launched her highly anticipated book titled Origins: KhoiSan Heritage sites and sense of belonging in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.
The book encapsulates the results of the research, with Minguzzi conducting multiple interviews with 10 Khoisan leaders, each sharing their perspective as the “original South Africans”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.