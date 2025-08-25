Sabotage not ruled out in Bay power outage
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is not ruling out sabotage as one of the reasons for the widespread power outage since Saturday.
The outage was caused by damage to copper oil pipes in an electricity kiosk in Buxton Avenue...
