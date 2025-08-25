News Editors Choice

Shoprite says smart trolleys 'pose no threat to jobs'

Xpress Trolley enables shoppers to tally their purchases as they shop and pay directly via cart

Premium
25 August 2025
Nompilo Goba
Consumer Industries Writer

Shoprite, South Africa’s largest corporate employer, said its new smart trolley pilot project  in Cape Town will not put any employees’ jobs at risk.

The Xpress Trolley, developed by the ShopriteX innovation team, enables customers to scan items as they shop, track a running total and pay directly via the cart without having to queue at a till. The retailer said the trolleys are being tested at two Western Cape stores: Checkers Hyper Brackenfell and Checkers Constantia...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Nigeria says air force has rescued 76 kidnap victims in the north-west
Netanyahu says Houthis will pay for aggression against Israel | REUTERS

Most Read