Shoprite says smart trolleys 'pose no threat to jobs'
Xpress Trolley enables shoppers to tally their purchases as they shop and pay directly via cart
Shoprite, South Africa’s largest corporate employer, said its new smart trolley pilot project in Cape Town will not put any employees’ jobs at risk.
The Xpress Trolley, developed by the ShopriteX innovation team, enables customers to scan items as they shop, track a running total and pay directly via the cart without having to queue at a till. The retailer said the trolleys are being tested at two Western Cape stores: Checkers Hyper Brackenfell and Checkers Constantia...
