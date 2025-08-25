A Polokwane man is under arrest in connection with the fatal stabbing of his oldest brother's girlfriend and an attack on his elder brother.
The three brothers were watching soccer together with the eldest brother’s girlfriend on Saturday, said Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.
In the early hours on Sunday, the eldest brother left the house, leaving his girlfriend in his room.
"The youngest brother suddenly became aggressive towards the woman and allegedly stabbed her several times.
"When his elder brother tried to intervene, the suspect allegedly attacked him with a knife before locking the house.
"Community members became aware of the commotion and broke into the house, and the suspect fled. He was chased down and caught by the community, who assaulted him.
"Police responded swiftly. They rescued the suspect from the mob and arrested him."
The 32-year-old woman was found with stab wounds and certified dead by paramedics. The elder brother sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment.
The suspect, the youngest of the brothers, is under police guard and will soon appear before the Polokwane magistrate’s court to face charges of murder and assault GBH.
TimesLIVE
Soccer game get-together turns deadly
Image: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
A Polokwane man is under arrest in connection with the fatal stabbing of his oldest brother's girlfriend and an attack on his elder brother.
The three brothers were watching soccer together with the eldest brother’s girlfriend on Saturday, said Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.
In the early hours on Sunday, the eldest brother left the house, leaving his girlfriend in his room.
"The youngest brother suddenly became aggressive towards the woman and allegedly stabbed her several times.
"When his elder brother tried to intervene, the suspect allegedly attacked him with a knife before locking the house.
"Community members became aware of the commotion and broke into the house, and the suspect fled. He was chased down and caught by the community, who assaulted him.
"Police responded swiftly. They rescued the suspect from the mob and arrested him."
The 32-year-old woman was found with stab wounds and certified dead by paramedics. The elder brother sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment.
The suspect, the youngest of the brothers, is under police guard and will soon appear before the Polokwane magistrate’s court to face charges of murder and assault GBH.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News