Son in court for murder of elderly mother in retirement complex
The man accused of murdering his elderly mother in the Sherwood retirement complex home on Friday will be back in court on Tuesday for a formal bail application.
Christo Nel, 64, made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday on a provisional charge of murder...
