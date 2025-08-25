Unfenced Motherwell school under siege from criminals
What was once a place of learning has become a battleground for survival at a Motherwell school, where about 1,000 pupils and 27 teachers face daily threats as a result of crime, crumbling infrastructure and unchecked lawlessness.
Lootings, armed robberies and break-ins have become routine at Mboniselo Public Primary School, which remains unfenced despite more than a decade of pleas to authorities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.