Unfenced Motherwell school under siege from criminals

By Msindisi Fengu - 25 August 2025

What was once a place of learning has become a battleground for survival at a Motherwell school, where about 1,000 pupils and 27 teachers face daily threats as a result of crime, crumbling infrastructure and unchecked lawlessness.

Lootings, armed robberies and break-ins have become routine at Mboniselo Public Primary School, which remains unfenced despite more than a decade of pleas to authorities. ..

