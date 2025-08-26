Armed guards for key Nelson Mandela Bay substations amid security scare
Damage at Chatty facility could have plunged almost entire city into darkness
Armed security guards have been deployed to Nelson Mandela Bay’s Chatty substation after a fire was reported outside the facility — the city’s primary feed-in point from Eskom.
If the substation had been damaged, the entire city, except for Coega, could have faced being plunged into darkness...
