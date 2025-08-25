When the family arrived in court on Monday, they were hopeful that the matter would finally start. However, it was not to be as it was postponed yet again.
Bontle's mutilated remains were found in the bushes not far from her home after she went missing for several days.
Her neighbour and sex worker Ntombikayise Ngwenya was arrested for her murder. Ngwenya's boyfriend Collen Hlongwane and another neighbour, Thapelo Ngomane, were also arrested.
Samuel “Mangebeletane” Tsela — a traditional healer — and his son Philasande Tsela were also arrested along with the three suspects. However, Samuel was killed by the community after he was granted bail while the case against his son was withdrawn in August last year.
“I don't even know what we have done wrong for these neighbours to hurt us this much,” said Mashiyane outside court.
Judge Malangeni postponed the trial to September 1, as he was dealing with another matter in the same court which is set to finish on Friday.
SowetanLIVE
Family distraught after case of daughter's murder is postponed again
Girl murdered in 2022 and there have been three delays in two weeks
Freelance journalist
Image: Supplied
The family of a six-year-old Mpumalanga girl who was murdered in 2022 and her body mutilated say they are being denied justice as the start of their daughter's trial has been postponed three times in two weeks.
Bontle Mashiyane's father Tumi Mashiyane said outside court on Monday that the postponements were causing the family pain. According to Mashiyane, they have to ask for time off work to attend the trial, which inconveniences their employers.
The family lives about 80km from the Mpumalanga high court where the matter is being heard, so there are also transport costs. “This is very painful because this case is old and we always come here but we're told the case has been postponed again,” Mashiyane said.
The trial was supposed to have started on Monday last week but it was postponed to Thursday. On that day, it was again postponed to Monday.
When the family arrived in court on Monday, they were hopeful that the matter would finally start. However, it was not to be as it was postponed yet again.
Bontle's mutilated remains were found in the bushes not far from her home after she went missing for several days.
Her neighbour and sex worker Ntombikayise Ngwenya was arrested for her murder. Ngwenya's boyfriend Collen Hlongwane and another neighbour, Thapelo Ngomane, were also arrested.
Samuel “Mangebeletane” Tsela — a traditional healer — and his son Philasande Tsela were also arrested along with the three suspects. However, Samuel was killed by the community after he was granted bail while the case against his son was withdrawn in August last year.
“I don't even know what we have done wrong for these neighbours to hurt us this much,” said Mashiyane outside court.
Judge Malangeni postponed the trial to September 1, as he was dealing with another matter in the same court which is set to finish on Friday.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News