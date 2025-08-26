FlySafair adds new Lanseria routes to Gqeberha and East London
FlySafair has launched two new routes from Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg to the Eastern Cape.
From November 1, passengers will be able to fly directly from Lanseria to King Phalo Airport in East London six times a week, and to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha seven times a week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.