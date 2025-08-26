Get ready for a weekend of laughter and music
Internationally acclaimed comedian and actress Khanyisa Bunu is headed for the Friendly City to deliver laughs by the bucket load with her latest show, Teacher Dropout.
Bunu will be perform at The One Room Music and Comedy Club on Friday, while the all-female musical production All Strings Attached will be staged at the same venue on Saturday to celebrate women in the arts during Women’s Month. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.