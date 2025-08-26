News

Man accused of killing elderly mom makes second court appearance

By Msindisi Fengu - 26 August 2025
A Gqeberha man accused of shooting his mother with a hunting rifle will remain in custody pending a formal bail application
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

A man accused of murdering his elderly mother by shooting her with a hunting rifle in her Sherwood retirement complex home on Friday night will remain in custody pending a formal bail application.

Christo Nel, 64, made his second court appearance on Tuesday.

He appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, where he faces a provisional charge of murder.

The case was provisionally postponed to September 2 for him to finalise his legal representation before a bail application can proceed.

Nel handed himself over to the police on Saturday morning after allegedly shooting his mother, Ria, 87, several times in the head at about 10pm.

The motive is not yet known.

Police said the suspected weapon used had been confiscated for further investigation.

The Herald

