Sasol wants to increase the international chemical business's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) to between $750m (R13.18bn) and $850m (R14.93bn) by 2028, from $280m (R4.92bn) when he took the reins a year ago with an Ebitda margin of above 15%.
“Our option is to create shareholder value. If we can list it separately, we can do that, but it might be too small for a separate listing. If we have to go into a joint venture with someone, so we can have a bigger business, we will also think about that”.
Baloyi, who took the reins a year ago, said he has provided strategic clarity on the company's targets to build a stronger business.
These included building a strong balance sheet and resetting the performance of the international chemicals business.
“For me it is about clarity for our people, the market and all our shareholders. We also clarified that we are not moving away from coal. We clarified that Secunda uses coal for electricity, and uses coal for products, and the coal for products will stay. There are 20,000 people working at Sasol Mining, and when we clarified that we are not moving away from coal at the Capital Markets Day earlier this year, those guys were so relieved,” he said.
The biggest impediment at the Secunda facility was always coal quality and gasifier availability. He said the group had completed the construction of its destoning plant to bring coal quality under control. The company set a three-year target to meet its goal of improving gasifier availability.
TimesLIVE
Sasol share price surges on improved financial performance
Senior Reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Petrochemicals giant Sasol's shares jumped 8% on the JSE on Monday after bolstering its free cash flow for the year ended June despite a drop in the rand-oil price and production challenges at its Secunda plant.
Sasol reported a 75% increase in free cash flow after tax, interest and capital expenditure to R12.6bn supported by the R4.3bn Transnet cash settlement. The group also recorded a R20.7bn lower impairment than the R74.9bn a year ago.
Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi said keeping cost increases below inflation contributed to the performance.
“The things that we could control, we controlled very well and as a result we increased our free cash flow, which is a true measure of how much money the organisation makes. That is the only way to pay down debt and pay dividends and invest in the future.”
The group parked the dividend payout this year in line with its policy of a payout when debt is below $3bn (R52.71bn).
Baloyi said Sasol remains committed to resetting its international chemicals business by increasing its profitability metrics as part of a strategy to improve the group's performance.
Sasol wants to increase the international chemical business's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) to between $750m (R13.18bn) and $850m (R14.93bn) by 2028, from $280m (R4.92bn) when he took the reins a year ago with an Ebitda margin of above 15%.
“Our option is to create shareholder value. If we can list it separately, we can do that, but it might be too small for a separate listing. If we have to go into a joint venture with someone, so we can have a bigger business, we will also think about that”.
Baloyi, who took the reins a year ago, said he has provided strategic clarity on the company's targets to build a stronger business.
These included building a strong balance sheet and resetting the performance of the international chemicals business.
“For me it is about clarity for our people, the market and all our shareholders. We also clarified that we are not moving away from coal. We clarified that Secunda uses coal for electricity, and uses coal for products, and the coal for products will stay. There are 20,000 people working at Sasol Mining, and when we clarified that we are not moving away from coal at the Capital Markets Day earlier this year, those guys were so relieved,” he said.
The biggest impediment at the Secunda facility was always coal quality and gasifier availability. He said the group had completed the construction of its destoning plant to bring coal quality under control. The company set a three-year target to meet its goal of improving gasifier availability.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News