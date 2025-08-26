State, farmers join hands to fix rural roads
Some agricultural businesses are spending up to R50m a year maintaining public infrastructure, says Agbiz CEO Theo Boshoff
South Africa's agricultural sector and the state have embarked on a partnership to tackle one of the biggest threats to rural food production: the country’s collapsing rural road network.
Agri SA and Agbiz have teamed up with the departments of public works & infrastructure and transport to run a data-driven pilot project in the Free State, aimed at prioritising and repairing critical agricultural transport routes...
