Teens arrested after house robbery in Kwazakhele

By Herald Reporter - 26 August 2025
Four suspects were arrested and a firearm confiscated following a house robbery in Kwazakhele
Four teenagers have been arrested after a house robbery in Kwazakhele on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at about 9.20pm.

Armed robbers confronted a couple sitting in a car parked outside a house in Pritchard Street, demanded their cellphones and forced them inside the property.

Janse van Rensburg said the five robbers allegedly ransacked the home, taking clothing and a 43-inch plasma television.

The complainant used his licensed firearm to fire two shots.

“Two suspects were wounded, dropped the television and fled.

“They were arrested later and taken to hospital under police guard. A 9mm pistol was confiscated from one of the suspects,” she said.

“Police followed up on further information and arrested two more suspects [allegedly] in possession of the stolen cellphones.”

She said the suspects — aged 18 and 19 — faced  charges of house robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and possesion of stolen property.

They are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court later this week.

