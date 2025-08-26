Three people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 62-year-old woman in Gqeberha on Wednesday last week.
“[We] can confirm the safe release of a 62-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted on August 20 while driving home from work,” Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said.
“This outcome was achieved through the swift and co-ordinated efforts of a dedicated kidnapping task team, working closely with specialised SA Police Service units and private security partners.
“The victim was medically examined and found to be in good health before being safely reunited with her family.”
Fumba said the suspects were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
“For operational reasons, their identities will not be disclosed at this stage.
“The Hawks urge anyone with further information regarding this case to come forward. All information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.”
The Herald
Three nabbed for kidnapping of woman, 62
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
