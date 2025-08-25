The trial of a former KwaZulu-Natal policeman charged with a murder of man whose body was found in Camperdown a week and a half after he had been taken in for questioning is expected to proceed in the Durban high court on Tuesday.
Ayanda Percival Ntombela, 43, who is out on R20,000 bail, faces charges of kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice and theft in connection with the disappearance of Sihle Mtsare, 27.
On Monday senior prosecutor Denardo Mcdonald said while the state was ready to proceed Ntombela's lawyer had asked for more time to consult with his client.
Ntombela is represented by advocate Louis Barnard instructed by attorney Musawenkosi Mkhize.
Presiding acting judge Bruce Bedderson granted the request, urging Ntombela to be on time when the trial proceeds on Tuesday.
According to a court indictment, Mtsare lived in Marianhill where Ntombela was stationed at the Marianhill police station as a sergeant.
Mtsare was believed to be leaking information about a particular family to “unsavoury individuals” which Ntombela considered to be a threat.
The state believes he kidnapped and killed Mtsare.
On August 21 2022 Mtsare was detained by Ntombela and placed in custody at the Marianhill police cells.
In the early hours of the following day Ntombela removed Mtsare from the police cells and left with him.
Mtsare was not seen again until his body was pointed out by Ntombela on September 8 2022.
A subsequent post mortem report by Dr Ziphozethu Hina noted the cause of death to be “blunt force chest and abdominal injuries”.
Mtsare's cellphone was found on Ntombela.
Mtsare’s mother, Sebenzile Phungula, was accompanied to the court by other family members who wore T-shirts bearing an image of his face.
“This matter has sapped my energy and the only thing I want is justice,” said Phungula.
TimesLIVE
Trial of former cop accused of murder and kidnapping of man taken in for questioning to proceed on Tuesday
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts
The trial of a former KwaZulu-Natal policeman charged with a murder of man whose body was found in Camperdown a week and a half after he had been taken in for questioning is expected to proceed in the Durban high court on Tuesday.
Ayanda Percival Ntombela, 43, who is out on R20,000 bail, faces charges of kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice and theft in connection with the disappearance of Sihle Mtsare, 27.
On Monday senior prosecutor Denardo Mcdonald said while the state was ready to proceed Ntombela's lawyer had asked for more time to consult with his client.
Ntombela is represented by advocate Louis Barnard instructed by attorney Musawenkosi Mkhize.
Presiding acting judge Bruce Bedderson granted the request, urging Ntombela to be on time when the trial proceeds on Tuesday.
According to a court indictment, Mtsare lived in Marianhill where Ntombela was stationed at the Marianhill police station as a sergeant.
Mtsare was believed to be leaking information about a particular family to “unsavoury individuals” which Ntombela considered to be a threat.
The state believes he kidnapped and killed Mtsare.
On August 21 2022 Mtsare was detained by Ntombela and placed in custody at the Marianhill police cells.
In the early hours of the following day Ntombela removed Mtsare from the police cells and left with him.
Mtsare was not seen again until his body was pointed out by Ntombela on September 8 2022.
A subsequent post mortem report by Dr Ziphozethu Hina noted the cause of death to be “blunt force chest and abdominal injuries”.
Mtsare's cellphone was found on Ntombela.
Mtsare’s mother, Sebenzile Phungula, was accompanied to the court by other family members who wore T-shirts bearing an image of his face.
“This matter has sapped my energy and the only thing I want is justice,” said Phungula.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News