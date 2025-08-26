Tributes flow after death of visionary Gqeberha architect
‘Gentle giant’ John Rushmere, 86, widely respected for his work in the Eastern Cape, including design of St George’s Park’s Duckpond Pavilion
Award-winning architect John Rushmere, who designed the Duckpond Pavilion at the St George’s Park cricket ground in Gqeberha, among a suite of celebrated buildings across the Eastern Cape, has died.
Rushmere, 86, was a gentle giant, a provincial rugby and cricket player, but also an animal lover and a deeply spiritual man, who believed that “architecture is ... shaping light, space and structure to ... celebrate our humanness”...
